New partnerships increase geographical footprint, supporting more access to patients and strengthening therapeutic capability

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organisations, today announced that its Accellacare Site Network has expanded in reach and capabilities through new partnerships with six research sites across four countries.

Agreements with Asclepes Research and Olympian Clinical Research in the United States, Curiositas ad Sanum and Intermed in Germany, Quironsalud in Spain, and KO-MED in Poland brings the Accellacare network to 112 active locations across eight countries and the entry to two new U.S. states Florida and California. Through these new partnerships, Accellacare is also enhancing its already-strong capability in the central nervous system (CNS) and immune-inflammation therapeutic areas.

The expansion of the Accellacare Site Network increases access and engagement with investigative sites and its patients, supporting faster recruitment and reducing the overall time and cost associated with drug development for customers. Accellacare now has access to more than 9 million patients.

"Enrolling and engaging patients in clinical trials continues to be one of the biggest challenges within drug development," said Alison Liddy, Senior Vice President, Site Patient Solutions at ICON. "Our new Accellacare partnerships extend our ability to help customers enhance clinical trial feasibility and improve patient enrollment timelines in key therapeutic areas. We are committed to enhancing engagement with sites, patients and healthcare providers to reduce the overall time and costs of clinical development programmes for our customers."

ICON launched Accellacare, a global clinical research network, in September 2020, providing patients easier and faster access to innovative treatments and offering customers the option to deploy decentralised trials. For customers, this approach leads to higher patient recruitment and retention rates, which generates operational efficiencies, accelerates study start-up timelines, and enhances study feasibility.

"As the clinical trial industry evolves past the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to ensure we have a strong partner to continue to enable growth at our sites," said Tim Welke, owner of Asclepes Research Centers. "Over the last several months, Accellacare has been a valuable member of our operation, allowing us to have more studies to offer our patients. Accellacare's commitment and support to our site and each study aligns with our mission of improving patient care."

About ICON plc and Accellacare

ICON is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON operates from 159 locations in 53 countries and has approximately 37,960 employees as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.iconplc.com.

Accellacare is a global clinical research network incorporating the Accellacare Site Network, In-Home Services and Site Resourcing. The Accellacare Site Network extends to 112 active research sites in eight countries with expertise in a wide range of therapeutic areas. It has relationships with more than 300 Principal Investigators, which connects the network to 9 million patients across its footprint. For more information, visit www.accellacare.com.

