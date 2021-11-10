Infinite Ore Corp.: Infinite Ore Increases Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) announces that it has arranged an additional non-brokered private placement of 25 million units and flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.085 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,125,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") or Flow-through share (Flow-through shares") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.11 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used towards exploration activities on the Company's Jackpot Lithium project and for general working capital and unallocated funds as per Tier 2 status requirements.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

These offerings are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

