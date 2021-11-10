Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to report further progress in the Cannabinoids loaded Exosome Delivery Platform (CLX) research. The researchers at Prof. Offen's laboratory at the Tel Aviv University, have succeeded to characterize the profile of the micro-RNA content in exosomes. The new analysis will allow more accurate characterization of the exosomes intended for treatment combined with CBD. Characterization of the exosomes is another step in the FDA regulatory process.

The research, led by Prof. Offen, was performed pursuant to a sponsored research agreement signed by the Company and Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.





Figure 1. Iris Bincovich Innocan Pharma's CEO, Prof. Daniel Offen and Ron Mayron Innocan Pharma's Executive Chairman

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6922/102819_05bb95b7944a6b1f_002full.jpg.

Micro-RNAs are small single-stranded, non-coding RNA molecules, that reduce efficient translation of specific messenger RNA into proteins and have therapeutic potential. The micro-RNA content is relatively small compared to the protein concentration, but it is critical in the therapeutic properties of the exosome particles. Different profile of micro-RNA can create different properties of the whole exosome and may make it more potent for different indications.





Figure 2. Exosomes seen under the microscope at Prof. Offen's Lab at the Tel - Aviv University

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6922/102819_05bb95b7944a6b1f_003full.jpg.

Exosomes have emerged as promising nanocarriers for drug delivery and targeted therapy. Exosomes can act as "guided missile" targeting specific damaged organs and have an important role in cell-to-cell communication and can be loaded with therapeutic ingredients to enhance their potential.

The CLX (Cannabinoids Loaded Exosome) may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect on tissue, such as regeneration and anti-inflammation. They can target damaged tissues in infected lungs, including COVID-19 or in brain diseases.

"We are manufacturing and characterizing the exosomes to meet the criteria demanded by the FDA, in order to make sure that our product will be ready in the future for clinical use," says CEO Iris Bincovich. "This is why we consider this step another reassuring step in our way to commercialization."

Prof. Offen of Tel Aviv University stated that "we are continuing to make progress in the cannabinoids loaded exosome (CLX) development, in order to provide highly synergistic effects, such as regeneration or anti-inflammation."

"Ramot is excited about the fruitful collaboration with Innocan and believes that the new drug delivery platforms containing CBD will lead to new breakthroughs in the field of drug delivery platforms," said Keren Primor Cohen, Ramot's CEO.

Innocan's relationship with Tel Aviv University

Innocan Pharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, notified Ramot at Tel Aviv University, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University, of its election to exercise its option to enter into a worldwide exclusive license and research agreement with respect to CBD (or other cannabinoids) loaded exosomes, pursuant to the licensing terms already agreed on and set forth in the option agreement which was signed on April 17th 2020. The research and development initiative is led by Professor Daniel Offen, head of the Neuroscience Laboratory at Tel Aviv University in the Department of Human Genetics and Biochemistry. Professor Daniel Offen published over 200 original scientific papers on neurodegenerative diseases and is a co-inventor on over a dozen patents. He is a co-founder of several biotechnology companies developing gene and cell therapies for neurological disorders.

About Innocan

Innocan Pharma is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Pharma and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the COVID-19 using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected or damaged cells. This product, which is expected to be administered by inhalation for a variety of lung infections and intranasally for brain diseases.

Innocan Pharma signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administered by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Berenholz, to test the liposome platform on several potential conditions. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

For further information, please contact:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+972-54-3012842

info@innocanpharma.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian CPA | Vice President

Direct: 646-829-9701; Cell: 516-652-9004

shamsian@lythampartners.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding research and development, collaborations, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102819