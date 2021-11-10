LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC over the past week has hit all-time high prices on trading markets, raising the monetary amounts at stake. The mainstream media is now paying attention to the Satoshi trial in Florida, and both spectators and reporters have had trouble getting a seat in the public gallery. This interest has been inflated by the further rise in the value of BTC since the Satoshi Trials have started, now at close to, all time highs.

The monetary value:

At the end of October that value had gone to $66 billion, and over the past week BTC went on to reach all-time highs. At the time of writing, it's $67,000 per BTC, making the 1.1 million "Satoshi Coins" worth around US$73.7 billion.

As per independent research report by Top 5 Canadian consulting firm MNP, BSV represents "Satoshi's Vision" for Bitcoin, and BSV runs on the original Bitcoin protocol.

*Value at time of publication: circa 1BTC $68,000