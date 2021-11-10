Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma auf den microRNA-Spuren von Abivax und ABX464?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.11.2021 | 22:34
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinGeek: Bitcoin surge takes court case value to $74B*

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC over the past week has hit all-time high prices on trading markets, raising the monetary amounts at stake. The mainstream media is now paying attention to the Satoshi trial in Florida, and both spectators and reporters have had trouble getting a seat in the public gallery. This interest has been inflated by the further rise in the value of BTC since the Satoshi Trials have started, now at close to, all time highs.

The monetary value:

At the end of October that value had gone to $66 billion, and over the past week BTC went on to reach all-time highs. At the time of writing, it's $67,000 per BTC, making the 1.1 million "Satoshi Coins" worth around US$73.7 billion.

As per independent research report by Top 5 Canadian consulting firm MNP, BSV represents "Satoshi's Vision" for Bitcoin, and BSV runs on the original Bitcoin protocol.

For updates in everything related to the world of digital assets and this case please visit CoinGeek. CoinGeek provides you timely news on the latest developments in the industry and features the brightest and most creative minds in the community to give you the best insights on the current state and direction of the technology.

For further information, updates, photos and interviews please contact: Ed Pownall at e.pownall@lightningsharks.com

*Value at time of publication: circa 1BTC $68,000

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.