Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company Reports Record Cashflow from Operations

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



Q321 Highlights

Third quarter revenue increased 93% over last year to $367.3 million

Gross profit increased 60% over last year to $83.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 29% to $18.9 million from $14.6 million last year

Record cashflow generated from operations of $48.1 million; an increase of 86% from $25.9 million compared to last year

ARR from managed services increased by 34% to $81.1 million from $60.7 million last year

Completed acquisition of REDNET AG, an IT service provider headquartered in Mainz, Germany marking the Company's official expansion into Europe

Closed the previously announced acquisitions of Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software - two world class providers of IBM mainframe solutions and IBM software and services

Announced as Ingram Micro's Blue Series Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for North America; Received Ingram Micro Cloud Reseller of the Year for the second consecutive year; Secured the 2021 North American Microsoft Surface Reseller of the Year; and Ranked fourteenth on CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 List

Closed $259 million equity financing at $10.55 per common share in September 2021

Added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective prior to market open on Monday, September 20, 2021

Subsequent to Quarter

Completed the acquisition of LPA Software Solutions, a provider of business analytics and professional services in analytics, data science, artificial intelligence, financial performance management, data governance, data integration, location analytics, and data sets

Announced a new Google Cloud Marketplace Solution allowing Converge to offer managed services to IBM and Google clients across North America and Europe

Achieved AWS Migration Competency status recognizing the Company's ability to provide proven technology and expertise to help clients successfully move to AWS

Closed a $35M non-brokered private placement to Converges' recently formed cybersecurity-focused SaaS entity, Portage CyberTech Inc.

"Converge continues to execute on all aspects of its strategy and we are extremely enthusiastic to have closed our platform acquisition in Europe. The Company continues to invest in talent and expand its service capabilities to its customers across North America and Europe, as reflected in our very impressive recurring revenue managed services growth," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Additionally, the Company ended the quarter with $210 million of cash on-hand driven by extremely strong free cash generation from our business, with $190 million in available capacity under our ABL credit facility."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of dollars)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash $ 210,344 $ 64,767 Restricted cash 11,467 Trade and other receivables 358,549 364,308 Inventories 79,551 37,868 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,466 10,376 675,377 477,319 Long-term assets Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 28,805 23,558 Intangible assets, net 238,618 108,926 Goodwill 325,988 110,068 Other non-current assets 1,272 749 $ 1,270,060 $ 720,620 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 446,560 $ 398,003 Borrowings 849 133,281 Other financial liabilities 35,808 22,125 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 34,617 17,376 Income taxes payable 5,769 764 523,603 571,549 Long-term liabilities Other financial liabilities 88,303 28,858 Borrowings 579 5,882 Deferred tax liability 49,693 12,584 $ 662,178 $ 618,873 Shareholders' equity Common shares 633,271 135,354 Contributed surplus 1,193 Exchange rights 2,614 4,853 Foreign exchange translation reserve 794 817 Deficit (29,990) (39,277) 607,882 101,747 $ 1,270,060 $ 720,620





Summary of Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of dollars)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Product $ 289,591 $ 143,450 $ 823,385 $ 509,141 Service 77,758 46,425 199,473 150,101 Total revenue 367,349 189,875 1,022,858 659,242 Cost of sales 283,578 137,480 793,047 497,163 Gross profit 83,771 52,395 229,811 162,079 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,092 38,942 173,365 128,518 Income before the following 17,679 13,453 56,446 33,561 Depreciation and amortization 10,162 5,180 24,548 16,204 Finance expense, net 1,528 5,138 5,675 15,953 Special charges 8,702 1,865 17,107 7,914 Share-based compensation expense 1,193 - 1,193 - Other expenses (income) (8,491) 506 (5,485) (114) Income (loss) before income taxes 4,585 764 13,408 (6,396) Income tax expense (recovery) (11) 70 4,121 (1,271) Net income (loss) $ 4,596 $ 694 $ 9,287 $ (5,125) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange (gain) loss on translation of foreign operations 641 (345) 23 403 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,955 $ 1,039 $ 9,264 $ (5,528) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,862 $ 14,619 $ 59,349 $ 37,119





Summary of Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 4,596 $ 694 $ 9,287 $ (5,125) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 10,324 6,479 26,635 20,277 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) (7,991) 401 (5,025) (608) Share-based compensation expense 1,193 - 1,193 - Finance expense, net 1,528 5,138 5,675 15,953 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,808 - 4,405 - Income tax expense (recovery) (11 ) 70 4,121 (1,271) 13,447 12,782 46,291 29,226 Changes in non-cash working capital items Trade and other receivables 34,045 15,887 93,065 45,947 Inventories (7,103) 2,501 (31,290) (1,159) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,146) (313) (4,447) 4,927 Trade and other payables 16,896 (5,906) (48,706) (5,273) Income taxes payable (634) (195) (2,613) (845) Other financial liabilities 6 3 1,877 (405) Deferred revenue and customer deposits (4,390) 1,114 13,123 4,767 Cash from operating activities 48,121 25,873 67,300 77,185 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (810) (458) (3,661) (1,331) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 421 (2) 552 252 Repayment of contingent consideration - - (5,502) (3,830) Repayment of deferred consideration (1,879) (4,306) (5,627) (9,077) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (148,143 ) - (244,293) (6,699) Cash used in investing activities (150,411 ) (4,766) (258,531) (20,685) Cash flows from financing activities Transfers to restricted cash (11,467) - (11,467) (250) Interest paid (561) (3,790) (5,639) (12,420) Payments of lease liabilities (2,584) (2,246) (7,001) (7,501) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 248,370 50,730 493,886 60,387 Repurchase of common shares - - - (2,125) Repayment of notes payable (376) (83) (3,790) (257) Repayment of borrowings (51,900) (42,694) (135,448) (56,016) Cash from (used in) financing activities 181,482 1,917 330,541 (18,182) Net change in cash during the period 79,192 23,024 139,310 38,318 Effect of foreign exchange on cash 6,229 (345) 6,267 143 Cash, beginning of period 124,923 36,372 64,767 20,590 Cash, end of period $ 210,344 $ 59,051 $ 210,344 $ 59,051





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 4,585 $ 764 $ 13,408 $ (6,396) Finance expense 1,528 5,318 5,675 15,953 Share-based compensation expense 1,193 1,193 Depreciation and amortization 10,162 5,180 24,548 16,204 Depreciation included in cost of sales 683 1,271 2,443 4,052 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (7,991) 401 (5,025) (608) Special charges 8,702 1,865 17,107 7,914 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,862 $ 14,619 $ 59,349 $ 37,119





Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.comincluding its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.