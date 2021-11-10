Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned C-Suite Executive to Spearhead All Financial Operations for Next-Generation Battery Disrupter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, announces that Mr. Carlos Pinglo will be leading the Company's finance function in the role of CFO and Corporate Secretary effective as of October 25, 2021.

Mr. Pinglo brings more than 25 years of experience as an economist and senior finance executive in the metals sector at both private and public companies. He has a proven track record in executing strategic corporate financial planning and M&A activity supporting organizations' ability to scale and maximize profitability. Mr. Pinglo reports directly to Li-Metal's co-founder and CEO, Maciej Jastrzebski.

"I am pleased to welcome Carlos to Li-Metal as he joins at an important juncture in our growth trajectory as we develop and scale our lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies as a publicly traded company," said Mr. Jastrzebski. "Carlos is a seasoned senior financial executive with extensive expertise in the metals space, and we look forward to leveraging his unique insights and experience as we grow and deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

Mr. Pinglo has held a variety of roles in the metals industry and currently also holds the role of CFO and Corporate Secretary at AbraSilver Resource Corp., a leading silver, gold, and copper exploration company. Previously, Mr. Pinglo held the title of CFO at Adriana Resources Corporation, Carpathian Gold Inc., First Bauxite Corporation, and Medoro Resources Ltd. Earlier in his career, he served as the Controller of both Silver Eagle Mines Inc. and Excellon Resources. He also served as a member of the board of directors at Mineros Nacionales S.A.

Engages Digital Marketing Firm

Li-Metal also announces that it has retained First Marketing GmbH (the "Service Provider"), a leading investor relations and marketing firm based in Heidelberg, Germany, to provide advertising, corporate communications and promotional services in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of this agreement, which commences on November 12, 2021, the Service Provider is to provide content distribution, translation and advertising services in Europe.

First Marketing will provide these services on an ongoing basis. The cost for 12 months of services, for which Li-Metal has agreed to pay, is an aggregate of €1,500,000. Such cost is payable in three installments, €375,000 of which was to be paid upon signing; €625,000 of which is to be paid in the first week of January 2022, and €500,000 of which is to be paid on April 1st, 2022. Three principals of the Service Provider are securityholders of the Company, and as of the date hereof, hold among them a total of 3,816,461 common shares, which constitutes 13.6% percent of the total issued and outstanding share capital of the Company, and 3,375,000 Warrants.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal (CSE:LIM) is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information visit, www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

