Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Overview - Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Completed sale of an inactive ice rink property and realized net proceeds of $7.2 million to help replenish the Company's cash reserves;

Generated revenue of $12.6 million compared to $9.4 million in 2020;

With health restrictions gradually easing from mid-summer to early fall, Q3 EBITDA was $3.1 million compared to $0.3 million a year ago; and

On July 1, 2021, Canlan Sports Libertyville in Illinois commenced operations.

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Results

For the 3 months ended

September 30 For the 9 months ended

September 30 (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020



Ice rink & recreational facilities revenue $12,629 $9,365 $21,289 $31,015 Other income - government subsidy 1,707 2,242 6,408 3,625 Operating expense (10,007) (10,001) (22,385) (30,544) 4,329 1,606 5,312 4,096 G&A expense (1,253) (1,344) (3,966) (3,958) EBITDA1 $3,076 $262 $1,346 $138 EBITDA per share $0.23 $0.02 $0.10 $0.01 Depreciation (1,980) (1,919) (5,838) (5,990) Interest (733) (571) (1,987) (1,776) Mark-to-market gain (loss) on held for trading financial liabilities 67 14 310 (1,170) Gain (loss) on foreign exchange 3 (10) 21 63 Gain on sale of assets 1,455 2,126 1,500 2,244 Income tax recovery (expense) (843) 57 956 1,679 Net income (loss) $1,045 ($41) ($3,692) ($4,812) Net income (loss) per share $0.08 ($0.00) ($0.28) ($0.36) 1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is often used as a measure of financial performance. However, EBITDA is not a term that has specific meaning in accordance with IFRS and may be calculated differently by other companies. EBITDA with negative dollar amounts represents loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Key Balance Sheet Figures (in thousands): September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $17,175 $7,480 Property plant and equipment 99,179 98,771 Assets held-for-sale - 6,053 Investment 350 350 Other assets 8,408 8,830 Total assets $125,112 $121,484 Liabilities and Equity Debt $55,176 $56,168 Lease liabilities 11,500 6,933 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,387 7,683 Deferred revenue 10,950 6,159 Other liabilities 2,160 2,833 Total liabilities 87,173 79,776 Share capital and contributed surplus Foreign currency translation reserve 63,652 1,880 63,652 1,957 Deficit (27,593) (23,901) Total shareholders' equity 37,939 41,708 Total liabilities and equity $125,112 $121,484





Third Quarter Results

(three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with three months ended September 30, 2020)

Q3 revenue of $12.6 million increased by $3.3 million or 34.9% as facilities expanded product offerings with the gradual easing of health restrictions in each region;





Adjustment of league formats enabled the completion of an abbreviated summer season for both hockey and soccer leagues and a full fall/winter ASHL season commenced in September with registrations filling to approximately 90% of pre-pandemic levels;





In July 2021, the Company also opened Canlan Sports Libertyville, a sportsplex located in Libertyville, Illinois that contains soccer pitches, a fitness centre, sport courts and rock-climbing;





The Company continued to qualify for Canadian federal wage and rent subsidies, which totaled $1.7 million compared to $2.2 million in 2020;





Total operating expenses of $10.0 million remained consistent with prior year despite increased operating activity as facility teams continued to balance cost management with industry-leading customer service and health and safety protocols;





General and administration (G&A) expenses of $1.3 million remained consistent with 2020;





Q3 EBITDA was $3.1 million compared to $0.3 million a year ago;





As reported on September 27, 2021, the Company completed the sale of an inactive ice rink property for net proceeds of $7.2 million and recorded a gain of $1.4 million; and





After recording $3.5 million related to depreciation, finance costs, income tax expenses and other miscellaneous items, net income for the period was $1.0 million or $0.08 a share compared to break-even in 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Results

(nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with nine months ended September 30, 2020)

Total revenue of $21.3 million decreased by $9.7 million or 31.4% compared to 2020. In 2020, the Company experienced normal facility operations during most of Q1, a seasonally strong quarter for the Company;





Operations began in 2021 with limited surface rental activity only in the U.S. and since then, each region's health restrictions have gradually eased enabling all facilities on both sides of the border to offer a wider range of programs and services;





In September, the gradual resumption of activity culminated in all facilities executing their full product range of surface rentals, leagues, and programs along with the reopening of restaurant and sports store services;





Government subsidies amounted to $6.4 million for the period compared to $3.6 million in 2020;





Total operating expenses of $22.4 million decreased by $8.2 million or 26.7% principally due to reduced business activity compared to 2020;





G&A costs of $4.0 million remained consistent with prior year. After G&A expenses, EBITDA was $1.3 million compared to $0.1 million in 2020;





In September 2021, Company completed the sale of an ice rink property and recorded a gain of $1.4 million. Disposals of other miscellaneous inactive equipment resulted in additional gains of $0.1 million; and





After recording $6.5 million related to depreciation, finance costs, income tax recoveries, and miscellaneous items, net loss was $3.7 million or $0.28 a share compared to $4.8 million or $0.36 a share in 2020.

Managing the Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company continues to manage the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has significantly reduced business activity in the Company's recreation facilities since March 2020. Measures taken to preserve liquidity and maintain the Company's resilience during this period include:

reduction of labour and other operating costs;

application for government subsidies;

adapting to changing health orders to enable facilities to operate whenever possible; and

collaboration with the Company's senior lenders to secure working capital.

The extent of the impact of the pandemic will vary depending on the duration of health restrictions, and the general economic activity in Canada and the United States and the pace of recovery following the pandemic cannot be accurately predicted at this time.

"Consistent throughout the pandemic, our team has done an outstanding job in adapting to changing health orders and that was no different in the past few months as all team members were focused on reopening complexes, maximizing surface utilization, enforcing health and safety protocols, and instilling customer confidence in product delivery," said Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "We're thrilled to provide full service to all our user groups with fun, safe, and competitive play. Thank you all for your patience and being part of our recreation network."

"So far, the restart has demonstrated that demand for recreation remains strong despite a certain degree of uncertainty that the pandemic continues to pose," added Ivan Wu, Canlan's CFO. "The resurgence of registrations and the timely completion of the sale of the Les 4 Glaces facility in Quebec has helped to strengthen the Company's financial position."

Dividend Policy

Given steps implemented by management to preserve cash balances, combined with the austerity being asked of our employees, our customers, our suppliers and our financial partners, Canlan's Board of Directors suspended the payment of dividends on March 24, 2020 and will continue to do so until further notice. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis and will continue to monitor this situation and respond accordingly as we work towards plans for the resumption of business operations.

