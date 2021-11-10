Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) today announced that Michael Robinson, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Ynvisible's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Robinson, will highlight the Company's transformational business strategy, noteworthy collaborations and partnerships, and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investors' section of the Ynvisible's website.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 16th at 12:30PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J7Ibi0pHSqeemniZXlu5rw

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects, given the cost and power consumption advantages over conventional electronics. Ynvisible Interactive's core market segments are Medical Devices, Supply Chain & Logistics and Premium Consumer Goods and Toys. Ynvisible is also a Contract Development and Printing Scale-Up supplier to emerging companies in the printed electronics and energy storage sectors. Ynvisible Interactive Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

