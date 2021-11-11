Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarín Announces Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company" (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) (Level 1:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Nine months and Third Quarter 2021 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of September 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (9M21 vs. 9M20):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 292,983 million, a decrease of 7.7% in real terms as of 9M21, compared to the same period of 2020, mainly driven by lower revenues from mobile, internet, fixed telephony and cable TV, which was partially offset by higher revenues from equipment sales, in a context in which price increases for our services in 2021 weren't sufficient to compensate for the lag vis a vis inflation (52.5% interannually as of September 2021), as a result of the price freeze from May to December 2020.

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 197,818 million, a decrease of 3.2% in constant currency, mainly driven by lower bad debt expenses, taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority, interconnection and transmission costs, commissions and advertising costs and programming and content costs; partially offset by higher employee benefits expenses and severance payments and higher costs of equipment and handset.

EBITDA reached Ps. 95,165 million as of 9M21, a decrease of 15.9% in real terms compared to 9M20, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in a lower EBITDA Margin of 32.5% in 9M21, compared to 35.7% in 9M20.

Consolidated Net Income amounted Ps. 1,392 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 509 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of September 30, 2021) 9M21 9M20 % Ch. 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 292,983 317,476 (7.7%) 96,254 96,639 102,190 (0.4%) (5.8%) EBITDA (1) 95,165 113,205 (15.9%) 28,379 30,431 34,885 (6.7%) (18.6%) EBITDA Margin (2) 32.5% 35.7% (8.9%) 29.5% 31.5% 34.1% (6.4%) (13.6%) Net income 1,392 (1,681) (182.8%) 3,450 (12,916) (5,229) (126.7%) (166.0%) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 509 (764) (166.6%) 1,590 (5,161) (2,207) (130.8%) (172.0%) Non-Controlling Interests 883 (917) (196.3%) 1,859 (7,755) (3,022) (124.0%) (161.5%)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA, as reported by other companies, may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues .

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

