Lexvor Wireless Announces the Launch of Their Revolutionary RapidPort Service

Service Aims to Reduce the Time to Port Your Cell Number from Your Current Carrier to Less Than 5 Minutes

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Lexvor Wireless ( Lexvor ), today announced the launch of their revolutionary RapidPort service. The aim of this new technology is to reduce the time it takes to port your cell phone number over from your current carrier to Lexvor. Transferring a cell phone number normally takes hours, or even sometimes days, can now be accomplished in minutes. The company hopes to ultimately bring this time down to under five minutes, but it is already much faster than any other wireless carrier.

RapidPort is another feature that sets Lexvor apart from how the rest of the wireless industry does things. No more waiting hours in a wireless store to move your number to a new carrier. The process is all handled online with 3 simple steps, backed by industry leading customer support. Simply check to see if your existing phone is compatible, select a plan, then sign up and transfer your number. If you need a new phone, they have a selection of the newest models. Everything you need to complete the transfer is shipped to your home, including SIM cards and the tool to replace them, phones, and accessories.

In addition to saving you a trip to a wireless store, Lexvor offers plans and phones at a very competitive price . You can choose the value Unlimited plan for that still offer unlimited talk, text, and data at fast 4G speeds, or take advantage of blazing 5G speed with either the Unlimited GO or Unlimited GO Max plans.

Lexvor CEO Mychal Riley is enthusiastic about taking this next step in realizing the Lexvor dream, "Some people will never understand your vision and that's ok because it wasn't meant for them to see. I have always felt that building relationships is more important than earning money. Nothing you think is worth doing is worth only 50 percent effort, it's 100 or nothing. If you don't try you have 0% chance of realizing your dreams. If you do reach for your goals, you have 100% greater chance of success. My dream for Lexvor is about helping others live their best life."

ABOUT LEXVOR WIRELESS

After years of riding the carrier carousel, the Lexvor founders concluded that a solution must exist. After not finding on with other wireless companies, it was time to create one. Lexvor is and always will be the carrier that looks to provide service that they themselves would be pleased with. Life is hard enough already, why should your wireless carrier make it harder? Lexvor maintains their commitment to providing excellent quality service with all their plans and makes every step in the switching process easy. Your switch to excellence is as simple as contacting one of our dedicated team members. Lexvor strives to provide the best quality service and the latest devices with their Unlimited plans. They believe that the service will be remembered long after the price is forgotten. Each Lexvor client will have access to all their rewards and benefits, with no extra fees or payments to have access to our online store, lounges, or future benefits. They value you and respect your time, budget, and lifestyle. This philosophy is why you will never experience long waits or hold times, feel like you are paying more for less, or sacrifice the finer things due to your carrier.

EMAIL: clientservices@lexvor.com

PHONE: 866-996-2281

SOURCE: Lexvor Wireless

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672288/Lexvor-Wireless-Announces-the-Launch-of-Their-Revolutionary-RapidPort-Service