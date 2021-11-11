-The non-contact consulting has successfully ended, expecting further meetings between partners in the future.

An official of Mobilefest said, "The participation of Korean digital content companies will become the major turning point of Mobilefest in the future."

On Nov. 11, the Turkey mobile exhibition 'Mobilefest 2021' was opened successfully. The Korean digital content companies that participated online were garnering much attention from the visitors. The event runs until the 13th at Istanbul Congress Center.

Korea's MOIBA Special Hall drew attention with the increasing number of visitors and inquiries on the 10 Korean digital content companies: Korean Edutech companies, Woongjin Thinkbig (CEO, Lee Jaejin), Cellbig (CEO, Lee Sangno), Victoria Productions (CEO, Han Hyeunjung), Visang Education (CEO, Yang Taehoe), and Luxrobo (CEO, Lee Daehwan); NDS Solution (CEO, Kim Namkyo), JoyFun (CEO, Jung Sang-gwon), and Purium (CEO, Nam Hojin) in AI field; AroudEffect (CEO, Baek Jongseok), Extriple (CEO, Noh Jinsong) in XR (VR/AR) field.

From Oct. 25 to 28, non-contact consulting through preliminary business matching between the middle east and overseas VCs, buyers and Korean companies brought expectations for the revitalization of related fields in the future.

An official at Mobilefest said, "Following the non-contact consulting record, a significant achievement, and the interest in Korean digital content companies, further meetings are expected. And the participation of the Korean digital content companies will be the major turning point of Mobilefest in the future. We'll expand the digital content interchange between Korea and countries in the middle east, build various channels to develop the global digital content, and communicate continuously."

Korean digital content companies' participation in the online exhibition was achieved by the Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (MOIBA) in support of the Korea Ministry of Science and ICT to cooperate and promote the exchange with the Middle East countries in the digital content field. And the Mobilefest organizer supports the opening of Korea's MOIBA Special Hall and promotion activity through the local press and official social media.

The detailed information of the Korean digital content companies participating in Mobilefest 2021 can be found on the official homepage: (www.mobilefest.net)

