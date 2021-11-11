Evotec AG: Evotec SE Reports Results for the First Nine Months 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE LEADS TO SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH

CO-OWNED PIPELINE GAINING MOMENTUM

J.POD (R) REDMOND (US) OPERATIONAL

SUCCESSFUL PUBLIC OFFERING AT NASDAQ (AFTER PERIOD-END)

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2021 CONFIRMED

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced the financial results and corporate updates for the first nine months 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

STRONG REVENUES GROWTH IN ALL BUSINESS AREAS FUELS ONGOING EXPANSION AND STRENGTHENS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT

Group revenues increased by 20% to € 431.0 m (9M 2020: € 360.4 m); like-for-like base revenue growth (excluding portfolio and fx effects) up 26%

Milestone revenues of € 27.9 m well above last year (9M 2020: € 8.4 m)

Just - Evotec Biologics contributed € 34.7 m to revenues; 43% above last year's level of € 24.3 m

Strong progress in both segments: Total EVT Execute revenues up 17% to € 429.8 m (9M 2020: € 367.5 m); EVT Innovate revenues up 35% to € 101.9 m (9M 2020: € 75.7 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA of € 70.1 m (9M 2020: € 76.9 m) primarily driven by higher costs of sales ahead of production start of J.POD (R) Redmond (US), a deliberate increase in unpartnered R&D (up 28%), the overall growth of Evotec and effects from the US public offering; like-for-like growth (excluding portfolio and fx effects) would have reached 16%.

Redmond (US), a deliberate increase in unpartnered R&D (up 28%), the overall growth of Evotec and effects from the US public offering; like-for-like growth (excluding portfolio and fx effects) would have reached 16%. Other non-operating result increased significantly to € 228.8 m (9M 2020: € (15.9) m) mainly due to fair value adjustments of the equity participation in Exscientia Ltd.

DATA-DRIVEN AUTOBAHN TO CURES: STRONG PROGRESS IN ALL LANES

Several new and extended drug discovery and development agreements in all areas

Just - Evotec Biologics opened J.POD (R) Redmond (US); start operations on track; project initiation of J.POD (R) Toulouse (France) in 2021

Redmond (US); start operations on track; project initiation of J.POD Toulouse (France) in 2021 Positive Phase IIb results in refractory chronic cough for eliapixant reported by partner Bayer

Excellent progress in iPSC and protein degradation collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS); Opt-in for EVT8683 to enter clinical development

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has commenced enrolment to a Phase I clinical trial of EVT801, an investigational cancer therapy (after period-end)

Successful NASDAQ IPO of EVO equity portfolio company and partner Exscientia Ltd (after period-end); Series B extension by Evotec's first spin-off Topas Therapeutics

CORPORATE

Closing of public offering at NASDAQ on 08 November 2021, with notice from underwriters on 05 November 2021 of their intention to partially exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs (after period-end)

CONFIRMATION OF BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2021 AND MID-TERM TARGETS 2025

Group revenues expected to be in a range of € 550 - 570 m (€ 565 - 585 m at constant exchange rates) (2020: € 500.9 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of € 105 - 120 m (€ 115 - 130 m at constant exchange rates) (2020: € 106.6 m)

Unpartnered research and development expenses expected to be in a range of € 50 - 60 m (2020: € 46.4 m)

Mid-term goals target revenue growth to > € 1,000 m, adjusted EBITDA of >= € 300 m and unpartnered research and development expenses of > € 100 m by 2025

Given current global insecurities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a likely negative impact - though less pronounced than in 2020 - is already estimated within the guidance for revenues and adjusted EBITDA stated above.

More detailed information and financial tables are available in our nine-month report published on the Evotec website under the following link: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following table provides an overview of the financial performance in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Key figures of consolidated income statement & segment information>

Evotec SE & subsidiaries - First nine months of 2021





In T€

EVT

Execute4)

EVT

Innovate5)

Intersegment Eliminations Evotec Group

9M 2021 Evotec Group

9M 2020 External revenues1) 329,023 101,940 - 430,963 360,414 Intersegment revenues 100,751 - (100,751) - - Costs of revenues (343,418) (79,781) 91,705 (331,494) (271.225) Gross profit 86,356 22,159 (9,046) 99,469 89,189 Gross margin in % 20.1 21.7 - 23.1 24.7 R&D expenses2) (2,120) (60,398) 9,046 (53,472) (46,077) SG&A expenses (56,714) (14,323) - (71,037) (58,132) Impairments of intangible assets and goodwill

-

(683)

-

(683)

- Other operating

income (expenses), net

17,539

34,237 -

51,776

50,306 Operating result 45,061 (19,008) - 26,053 35,286 Adjusted EBITDA3) 85,985 (15,899) - 70,086 76,942

Adjusted for negative exchange rate effects of € 11.2 m, Group revenues amount to € 442.1 m Of which unpartnered R&D expenses of € 42.6 m in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: € 33.4 m) Before changes in contingent considerations, income from bargain purchase and excluding impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as well as the total non-operating result Revenues from material recharges of € 23.6 m are allocated to EVT Execute as of 9M 2021 Revenues from material recharges of € 1.2m are allocated to EVT Innovate as of 9M 2021

