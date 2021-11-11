- (PLX AI) - Elanders will acquire 80 percent of Bergen Shippers for USD 124 million.
- • Bergen Shippers operates under the name Bergen Logistics and is specialized in contract logistics services for the customer segment Fashion & Lifestyle
- • The company had net sales of USD 82 million in 2020 and net sales for the full year 2021 are expected to be around USD 102 million
- • Forecasted adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 is around USD 15 million
ELANDERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de