T Stamp Inc: Trust Stamp Announces Director Appointments

Trust Stamp Announces Director Appointments Amid Progress to NASDAQ Listing

GEORGIA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI, Euronext Growth:AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce the appointments of Kristen Stafford and Berta Pappenheim as Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board, effective 1 December 2021. Both currently serve in advisory capacities for the Company.

David Story, Chairman of Trust Stamp's Board of Directors commented: "I am delighted to welcome Kristin and Berta to the Board as Directors. Kristin has wide-ranging expertise in delivering SaaS and enterprise compliance platforms on a global scale, while Berta brings her extensive knowledge in occupational psychology and cybersecurity. As the newest members of the Board of Directors, their skill sets are a valuable contribution to the Trust Stamp team, and we look forward to working with them closely as we execute our plans for uplisting to NASDAQ together with strategic growth."

Kristin Stafford is the Co-Founder and CEO of Vital4, a global enterprise offering a cloud-based platform which provides instant data screening to support compliance, background screening, due diligence, and more. Prior to co-founding Vital4, she co-founded and served as a Managing Partner of one of the first independent wholesale international background screening firms in the US. The platform was sold to Dun and Bradstreet in 2021.

With more than twenty years of experience in operations management, process architecture, and software development, Kristin has organized and managed teams of over 100 employees and consultants. She previously managed the financial operations of a large Atlanta-based financial services corporation, served as a senior consultant for Delta Technology and Northern Trust Bank, and held a management role within a start-up division of GE Capital.

Berta Pappenheim has a background in occupational psychology, delivering competency-based assessment programmes in the financial and professional services industries. Berta moved into the cybersecurity sector where she held the role of Managing Director of a cyber threat intelligence consulting firm for four years.

Berta holds a Master's degree in Social Sciences from the University of Linköping in Sweden and is currently working towards obtaining a Master of Science in Neuroscience at King's College London.

Trust Stamp's Board will expand to eight Directors upon appointment, four of which serve as Independent Non-Executive Directors. The appointments support Trust Stamp's ongoing progress to uplist from the OTCQX Best Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, addressing corporate governance requirements. Kristen will join the Audit and Nomination Committees, and Berta will join the Compensation Committee. The Company intends to appoint one additional Independent Non-Executive Director during the phase-in year following their anticipated Capital Market listing to satisfy NASDAQ Listing Rules.

Additional Information required by Schedule 2, paragraph (g) Euronext Growth Rules:

Ms. Berta Pappenheim (42), holds or has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the previous five years:

Company Incorporated Date Appointed Date Retired CyberFish Ltd Malta 2021 Ongoing NeuroCyber CIC UK 2020 Ongoing The CyberFish Cyberpsychology Solutions Ltd UK 2018 Ongoing

No Additional information relating to Ms. Pappenheim is required to be disclosed under Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the Euronext Growth Rules.

Ms. Kristin L. Stafford (51), holds or has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the previous five years:

Company Incorporated Date Appointed Date Retired Vital4 US 2016 Ongoing

No Additional information relating to Ms. Stafford is required to be disclosed under Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the Euronext Growth Rules.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 90 people.

