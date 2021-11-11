- (PLX AI) - LeoVegas Q3 EBITDA EUR 11.5 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA margin 11.6%
|LeoVegas Q3 Revenue EUR 99.4 Million vs. Estimate EUR 100 Million
