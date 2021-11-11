DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Completion of Dividend Payment for H1 2021

Rosneft Completes Dividend Payments for H1 2021

On November 10, 2021, Rosneft completed dividend payments for H1 2021 approved at the Extraordinary General Shareholder Meeting (EGM) of the Company on September 30, 2021.

Total dividend payment amounted to 191,042.72 million rubles. The dividends were paid to holders of 99.98% of Rosneft shares.

At the same time, the dividends were transferred to the shareholders listed on the share register before the deadline set by the decision of Rosneft Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

For reference:

On September 30, 2021, Rosneft shareholders at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approved dividend payment for H1 2021 in the amount of 191 billion rubles (18 rubles 03 kopecks per one issued share) which represents 50% of IFRS net income attributable to Rosneft shareholders.

November 11, 2021

