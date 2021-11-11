DJ One Heritage Group plc: ESG Policy

11 November 2021

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

ESG Policy

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England is pleased to share its Environmental Social and Governance policy ("ESG").

One Heritage Group PLC Environmental, Social and Governance Policy

One Heritage is committed to conducting its business activities ethically and responsibly, and is committed to embedding ESG initiatives both in its day-to-day operations and across its developments.

One Heritage is committed to:

-- Supporting local communities and charitable organisations, particularly in regions where its developmentsare located.

-- Investing in the training and education of its workforce, as well as engaging with local schools andcolleges to support students with their career pathways.

-- Being an inclusive employer, committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion.

-- Tackling the UK's shortage of quality residential accommodation.

-- Considering its environmental impact, seeking ways to improve the environmental performance of itsdevelopments and reduce its carbon footprint.

-- Raising the awareness of its tenants and occupiers in respect of how they can reduce their environmentalimpact.

-- Engaging with its tenants, investors and principal advisors to ensure awareness of their expectations andresponding accordingly.

-- Upholding the Quoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Code (QCA).

-- Reviewing One Heritage's ESG strategy and initiatives against the United Nation's Sustainable DevelopmentGoals, and monitoring and reporting on this.

Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"ESG continues to be at the heart of our company and in the last year we were proud to support a local charity Lifeshare and multiple national charities. We have also been following the QCA Corporate Governance Code since we listed last December. I am pleased to share this policy with the market and look forward to reporting progress against it as we expand our ESG commitment".

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the north-west of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for its investors. It has a team of dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

