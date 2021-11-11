Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso appoints René Hansen as EVP, Head of Brand and Communications

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed René Hansen as EVP, Head of Brand and Communications and a member of the Group Leadership Team. He will start in February 2022 and be based in Stockholm.

René Hansen is a Norwegian citizen and he joins Stora Enso from a position as Vice President, Head of Brand Management at Yara International, the world's leading fertilizer company. Prior to this, he held several global marketing and brand executive roles at companies such as TOMRA Systems, Zound Industries and Burton Snowboards. René has spent over 18 years leading development and integration of corporate marketing, brand, design and employee engagement in enterprise-wide communication. He has a bachelor's degree in Communication and Marketing.

"I am delighted to welcome René Hansen to Stora Enso and to our leadership team. René's vast experience in strategic brand development will help accelerate our continued transformation as the renewable materials company. His proven ability to connect people, business and sustainability through purpose and experience driven communication will add tremendous value to our organisation. I look forward to working alongside René to elevate our communications and brand to the next level," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.

"I am excited to join Stora Enso. Their pioneering efforts in renewable materials innovation demonstrate what the world needs in order to battle and reverse climate change. Through its ambitious sustainability agenda, aiming for a positive environmental contribution, Stora Enso is perfectly positioned in the circular bioeconomy. I am eager to take on the challenge of developing, launching, and promoting eco-friendly offerings that support a more sustainable future," says René Hansen.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees and sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors



CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

acting EVP, Communications and Marketing

tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 2107691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-appoints-rene-hansen-as-evp--head-of-brand-and-communications,c3451353

The following files are available for download: