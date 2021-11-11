Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma auf den microRNA-Spuren von Abivax und ABX464?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UAW ISIN: SE0007045414 Ticker-Symbol: 5J3 
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2021 | 08:40
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January 1 - September 30, 2021

The third quarter in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,982 (2,287).
  • The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 8,622 (7,350).
  • The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.13 (0.20).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 9,156 (6,974).
  • The gross margin reached 63.3% (52.7%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 20% and reached 8,304 (6,924) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 4%.

January - September in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 7,802 (6,466).
  • The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 27,926 (25,150).
  • The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.46 (0.99).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 27,792 (23,571).
  • The gross margin reached 57.8% (54.0%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 20% and reached 21,768 (18,194) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 14%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Overall sales increased by 30% (+36%, before currency effects).Covid-19 continues to affect sales and the market situation remains difficult to predict going forward, due to ongoing lockdowns and reduced marketing activities. Sales in the company's key market Germany increased by 9% (+11% in local currency).
  • SciBase has entered into an agreement with Vator Securities AB ("Vator Securities") regarding the service as a Certified Adviser. Vator Securities took over as Certified Adviser on September 28, 2021. Until Vator Securities took over, Avanza Bank AB continued to act as Certified Adviser for the Company.
  • At an extraordinary general meeting held on September 7, 2021, Jvalini Dwarkasing was elected as a new member of the Board. The Board has therefore the following composition: Tord Lendau (chairman), Diana Ferro, Thomas Taapken, Matt Leavitt and Jvalini Dwarkasing.

Important events after the end of the period

A nominating committee was appointed.

Financial overview









July 1 - Sep 30

Jan 1 - Sep 30

Oct 1 2020 -Sep 30 2021

Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rolling-12

2020

Net sales, SEK ths

2 982

2 287

7 802

6 466

10 857

9 521

Gross margin, %

63,3%

52,7%

57,8%

54,0%

55,4%

52,5%

Equity/Asset ratio, %

86,8%

67,0%

86,8%

67,0%

81,2%

79,1%

Net indebtness, multiple

0,15

0,49

0,15

0,49

0,23

0,26

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

78 270

21 724

78 270

21 724

78 270

41 427

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-9 156

-6 974

-27 792

-23 571

-38 081

-33 861

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK

-0,13

-0,20

-0,46

-0,99

-0,65

-1,12

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK

1,24

0,71

1,40

1,02

0,96

1,50

Average number of shares, 000'

68 475

36 560

60 827

25 481

57 797

31 287

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'

68 475

36 560

68 475

36 560

68 475

54 780

Share price at end of period, SEK

4,88

4,00

4,88

4,00

4,88

4,62

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

8 304

6 924

21 768

18 194

29 260

25 686

Average number of employees

17

16

17

16

17

16

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 11, 2021.

Contact person: Michael Colérus, CFO. +46 70 341 34 72

For more information, please contact:
Simon Grant, CEO SciBase
Phone: +46 72 887 43 99
Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:
Vator Securities
Tel: +46 8 580 065 99
Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/interim-report,c3451125

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3451125/1494254.pdf

Interim report Q3 21 final

SCIBASE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.