Agreement Includes DACH Region, Nordics, Italy, France, and U.K.

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced it has appointed ISMOsys its pan-European sales representative covering the DACH region, Nordics, Italy, France, and the U.K.

Under the agreement, ISMOsys will represent and promote a broad range of Digi's product portfolio, including Digi ConnectCore and Digi XBee RF modules, and DC-ME, NetSilicon, and Rabbit Semiconductor products portfolios. In addition, ISMOsys will offer a wide range of complementary support services.

Digi's communications products and services help customers create, deploy, and manage mission-critical connectivity in the most demanding settings. Digi's full range of highly integrated and reliable embedded and RF modules are ideal for industrial, medical, transit, retail, smart city, and utility applications.

"We are very enthusiastic about this new relationship with Digi International and the opportunities to leverage the synergies between our organizations," comments ISMOsys President Roberto Blanco. "Digi is the ideal partner to help us support our clients who provide connectivity products and solutions. Their technology leadership and continuous growth are remarkable and we're proud to contribute to this upward trend."

"As one of the few truly pan-European sales representatives of electronic solutions and components,ISMOsys is well-positioned to extend Digi's reach in promoting the most reliable embedded and RF-based IoT solutions for a broad range of applications to a wide customer base," says Paul Norbury, Digi's Senior Director of EMEA OEM solutions sales. "ISMOsys is renowned for its great, deep and enduring customer relationships, market knowledge, and broad application understanding attributes that are ideal for bringing Digi's superior OEM products to that wider audience."

About ISMOsys

ISMOsys (Integrated Sales Marketing Operations Systems) is a pan-European representative company, comprised of commercial, sales, and technical expertise, acquired by Astute Electronics in April 2021. It represents major semiconductor and electronics component manufacturers throughout Europe, providing unparalleled support to design houses, designers, and engineers, and supporting advances in design through strong relationships with both manufacturers and designers. Its collaboration with leading distributors and industry partners allows the company to drive sales and revenues for partners. With regional offices and representation throughout Europe, ISMOsys's localized approach means expertise in each territory and personal service to design houses, designers, and engineers.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products, and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

