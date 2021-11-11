Applied Systems: Applied Epic Experiences Significant Year over Year Adoption among Growth-Focused Brokers

Growth driven by broker demand for innovative technology that delivers greater productivity, simplicity, intelligence and value

Brighton, UK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe today announced significant year over year adoption of Applied Epic, with the number of brokers utilising the management platform growing three-fold. The increase in adoption is driven by broker demand for new, out-of-the box innovation to create more broker productivity and simpler, digital customer experiences.

Applied innovates to meet today's needs and transform tomorrow's expectations, beginning at the core of the business, Applied Epic. In partnership with Google Cloud, innovation is focused on three main development philosophies:

Simplifying operations: Applied Epic provides an industry-standard approach to software development, speeding up access to the application and reducing software management overhead. Frequent product updates enable brokers to realise value more quickly. Frequently used workflows are automated to increase operational efficiency and make onboarding new employees easier. Additionally, integration with Microsoft provides greater flexibility to access systems via a range of devices.

Making data access easy: Simple access to a comprehensive set of data provides analytical insights to the organisation with a few clicks, improving reporting performance and scalability while removing the hardware and infrastructure burden. Using data warehousing of their choice, brokers have control of their data to choose the business intelligence solution and integrate capabilities such as machine learning and predictive analytics to forecast potential business outcomes easily.

Open architecture for choice and flexibility: The open architecture of Applied Epic creates greater flexibility and accessibility. Both Applied products and third-party applications can be quickly and simply integrated via APIs, giving brokers choice when building their technology stack.

"Both personally and professionally, our expectations of technology are being set by simple, intelligent experiences delivered by companies like Amazon and Google," said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer, Applied Systems Europe. "As we look into next year, we will continue innovating and providing the modern technology that brokers and their customers expect."

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.