- (PLX AI) - Mowi shares fell 2% after Nordea analysts cut the stock to hold from buy.
- • The 2022 harvest guidance of 460,000 tonnes is 2% below consensus due to lower volumes in Canada, Nordea said
- • Mowi will be a relative winner when the food service segment rebounds, but the company is likely to see short-term headwinds from cost inflation, while the valuation is stretched, Nordea said
- • The analysts have a fair value of NOK 250 on the stock; it is trading at NOK 235.50 currently
MOWI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de