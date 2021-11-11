Black Veatch has secured the contract to optimise steam generation at Sembcorp Energy UK's (SEUK) 2,000-acre site at Wilton International.

SEUK's site at Wilton International on Teesside sits within a hub of decarbonisation innovation. At the site, SEUK provides energy-intensive industrial businesses with combined heat and power (CHP) via the UK's largest and most diverse private wire electricity network; which supplies electricity generated by gas and biomass.

The engineer, procure, construction management (EpCM) contract encompasses enhancements to both SEUK's 75-megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) and 30MW wood-fired biomass power generation assets.

With the CCGT alone generating up to 140 tonnes of steam per hour, optimisation will ensure a reliable steam supply for SEUK's process industry clients at Wilton International, that is generated on the most efficient and cost-effective basis.

"This is a complex project on a busy, physically constrained site. Ensuring continuity of steam supply to SEUK's clients during the work is paramount," said Youssef Merjaneh, Senior Vice President, Black Veatch Power Europe, Middle East and Africa. "For projects like this an EpCM model offers the most flexibility to meet the owner's requirements and can accommodate changes as the project develops. Final costs are optimised as a result including avoiding premiums for risk transfer, and controlling equipment and materials costs."

Maximising the efficiency of the steam system at Wilton International includes replacing and optimising mechanical and electrical equipment, and control systems, on both the CCGT and biomass plant. Black Veatch's scope encompasses the role of Principal Designer.

"Our UK team has considerable CCGT experience on both utility and industrial sites. They have also proven the worth of EpCM contracting on numerous projects," Merjaneh added. "To provide clients with strength in depth on UK projects like Wilton International, we will be using not just our in-country professionals, but expertise from across our global power business for instance Thai engineering capabilities, and our US plant modernisation team."

"We're pleased to have appointed Black Veatch for this project. Sembcorp Energy UK is committed to lowering the carbon emissions of its assets, and this includes making sure our current assets run as efficiently as possible," commented Dave Thompson, UK Operations Director, Sembcorp Energy UK.

Sembcorp Energy UK (SEUK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, is a leading provider of sustainable solutions supporting the UK's transition to Net Zero. With an energy generation and battery storage portfolio of nearly 1GW in operation, our expertise helps major energy users and suppliers improve their efficiency, profitability, and sustainability, while supporting the growth of renewables and strengthening the UK's electricity system.

Our Wilton International site on Teesside sits within a hub of decarbonisation innovation. At the site, we provide energy-intensive industrial businesses with combined heat and power (CHP) via our private wire network that supplies electricity generated by gas and biomass.

These services are complemented by our fleet of fast-acting, decentralised power stations and battery storage sites situated throughout England and Wales. Monitored and controlled from our central operations facility in Solihull, these flexible assets deliver electricity to the national grid, helping to balance the UK energy system and ensure reliable power for homes and businesses.

