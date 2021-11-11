NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Delisting of Bank Norwegian derivatives (215/21)

The shares in Bank Norwegian ASA (Bank Norwegian) will be delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange with the last trading day November 12, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Bank Norwegian (BANO) but will not settle the contracts at Fair Value as there is no open interest. The new expiration day for derivatives in Bank Norwegian (BANO) will be November 12, 2021. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026229