Donnerstag, 11.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
WKN: A3CVQY ISIN: NO0011002511 
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2021 | 11:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Delisting of Bank Norwegian derivatives (215/21)

The shares in Bank Norwegian ASA (Bank Norwegian) will be delisted from the
Oslo Stock Exchange with the last trading day November 12, 2021. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will set a new expiration day for options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Bank Norwegian (BANO) but will not settle
the contracts at Fair Value as there is no open interest. 

The new expiration day for derivatives in Bank Norwegian (BANO) will be
November 12, 2021. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026229
