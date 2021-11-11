(PLX AI) - Kite Lake Capital Management now holds a short position at 0.67% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, down from 0.93% previously.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:40
|Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
|11:35
|Noble, Maersk Drilling agree to $3.4B merger
|11:34
|The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Reduced By Kite Lake Capital Management
|Mi
|Noble Corporation To Merge With Maersk Drilling
|Mi
|Noble Corp. Shareholder to Vote Against Maersk Drilling Merger
