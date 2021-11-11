European Chief Research Officer Promoted to Oversee Global Function

Toluna, the leading consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today announced the promotion of Susan Vidler to Global Chief Research Officer. In this newly created role, Vidler will lead Toluna's global research teams and will be responsible for developing, defining and implementing best practices across the research function.

Vidler joined Harris Interactive (acquired by Toluna) in 2007, and has held several roles throughout her tenure, including Research Director, Head of Financial Services Research, Head of Research, Managing Director of Harris Interactive UK, and most recently, European Chief Research Officer. Over the past 14+ years, Vidler has worked closely with clients to deliver leading consumer insights that enable them to make critical business decisions.

"I am incredibly proud to work with such a market leader in research innovation over the last 14 years and am delighted to have the opportunity to scale our research function on a global level. As businesses around the world adjust to the new normal, agile and on-demand insights are more important than ever to stay on top of changing consumer sentiment. I look forward to working with Toluna's fantastic team of researchers across the globe to drive value and growth for our clients while bringing the best of research and technology together," said Susan Vidler, Global Chief Research Officer, Toluna.

"Data-driven insights are at the core of what we do, and Susan has been integral in delivering the critical research and insights our customers need to drive business decisions. We are thrilled to have her now take on the role of Global Chief Research Officer and provide an even greater voice for our researchers around the globe," said Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO Toluna.

Petit continued, "Clients choose to work with Toluna because we provide technology-led, cutting-edge research solutions that help them solve contemporary challenges, paired with our 36-million strong global panel and most importantly commitment to delivering the highest level of service excellence in the industry. Under Susan's leadership, our global research teams will further evolve and grow as we continue to provide our clients market leading insights at the speed of the on-demand economy."

About Toluna

Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.

