Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Bank Norwegian ASA (585/21)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Bank Norwegian ASA of November 15, 2021. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: BANOo ISIN code: NO0011002511 Order book ID: 230767 The last day of trading is November 12, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB