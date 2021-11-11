Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata Announces Virtual Investor Event to Present DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Results in Aesthetic Skin Conditions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced it will host a virtual investor event to present the DMT410 Phase 1b results in multiple aesthetic skin conditions on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.

The virtual investor event will feature a presentation by Dermata's Senior Vice President of Development, Dr. Christopher Nardo and Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Proehl. The presentation will focus on the results from Dermata's Phase 1b proof of concept study of DMT410 for the treatment multiple aesthetic skin conditions initially presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery virtual Annual Meeting on November 19, 2021.

Event Details:

Title: Dermata Therapeutics DMT410 for Aesthetic Indications Phase 1b Investor Call

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm ET

The live webcast of the event may be accessed through the Investors tab of Dermata's website, under the News & Events section or by clicking on the following link. The archived webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website after the event.

About DMT410

DMT410 is Dermata's combination treatment regimen that uses the unique mechanical features of its Spongilla technology to facilitate the intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin by topical application rather than injection with a needle. The treatment consists of an initial topical application of Dermata's proprietary sponge powder to the treatment area where the spicules penetrate the stratum corneum creating microchannels into the dermis allowing for the topical application and penetration of botulinum toxin. Dermata is investigating DMT410 as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic conditions.

About Dermata

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. DMT310 is under clinical development for the treatment of acne, psoriasis, and rosacea. Dermata's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: the potential development and commercialization of product candidate DMT410 in aesthetic skin conditions; the Company's potential partnership opportunities for DMT410; the timing of when additional studies in DMT410 may occur, if any; the design of additional clinical studies to be conducted; the safety and tolerability profile of DMT410; and the Company's ability to obtain funding for operations, development and commercialization of DMT410. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Investors:

Sean Proehl

Senior Director, Legal and Business Development

info@dermatarx.com

