Wirex Reveals Final 2021 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List'

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital payments platform, Wirex, in partnership with UKTN, has revealed the 2021 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List'. With over 200 entries, the well-respected judging panel made the difficult decision this week to finalise the top 10 women at the forefront of the crypto industry.

The 'Power List' is part of Wirex's wider 'Women in Crypto' campaign, which endeavours to showcase the incredible achievements of women working in the crypto sector. In line with Wirex's core 'open to all' mission, it aims to prove that anyone can get involved in crypto and to counter the male-dominated stereotype associated with the industry.

After receiving 207 entries from all around the world throughout September and October, the all-female, star-studded judging panel narrowed down the nominees to the top 10. The longlist of all women nominated was announced on the 5th November, consisting of both rising stars and long-term crypto veterans from a diverse range of backgrounds. The 10 finalists were chosen for their exceptional levels of achievements, potential, influence, ambition, leadership skills and innovation, and are considered to be the most inspirational women at the forefront of the crypto sector this year.

Wirex and UKTN's 2021 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' in no particular order:

Lavinia Osbourne , Founder, Women in Blockchain Talks

, Founder, Women in Blockchain Talks Ekta Mourya, Crypto News Editor, FXStreet SLU

Genevieve Leveille , CEO and Founder, AgriLedger

, CEO and Founder, AgriLedger Galia Benartzi, Co-Founder, Bancor Network

Olayinka Odeniran , Founder and Chairwoman, Black Women Blockchain Council

, Founder and Chairwoman, Black Women Blockchain Council Erica Stanford , Founder & CEO, Crypto Curry Club

, Founder & CEO, Crypto Curry Club Diane Dai , CMO and Co-Founder, DODO

, CMO and Co-Founder, DODO Alakanani Itireleng, Founder and CEO, Satoshi Centre

Lea Thompson , Content Creator, Girl Gone Crypto

, Content Creator, Girl Gone Crypto Caterina Ferrara , Founder, Blockchain Ladies

Wirex Head of People and Power List judge, Amy Barker said "The calibre of nominees this year was truly outstanding, and it was extremely difficult to narrow down the list to just ten women. At Wirex, we've built our culture around empowering everyone to get involved and recognising everyone's successes, which is why we're proud that our Women in Crypto campaign has attracted the attention of so many people wanting to highlight the amazing achievements of their friends and colleagues."

The announcement of the Power List brings the main phase of Wirex's 2021 Women in Crypto campaign to a close. This autumn, they hosted a brand-new event 'Women in Crypto: Tech, Innovation and Digitisation', as well as a series of exciting content on their blog featuring top tips, advice and testimonials from female industry-leaders.

To view the full shortlist please visit: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/rising-women-in-crypto-power-list-2021-announced-0468

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With nearly 4 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

