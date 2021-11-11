DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Malta, 11.11.2021 Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 10/11/2021 hits an all-time high of €13.22 as Northern Data's audit is confirmed and B1's Bullish receives regulatory approval in Gibraltar Malta, 11.11.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €13.22, a new all-time high for the firm. The surge in estimated Nav was largely driven by Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high price as well as Northern Data shares skyrocketing. The firm released an ad-hoc earlier in the week that KPMG had issued an unqualified, or "clean" audit report for the audit ended Dec. 31, 2020, to which capital markets responded resoundingly positive. To put the cherry on top of an outstanding week for Cryptology's portfolio companies, B1's digital exchange, Bullish, announced it had obtained a distributed ledger technology license from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC), marking a massive step forward for the firm. Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "It is a genuine pleasure to see how our companies continue to exceed expectations and grow. I am very excited by what the remainder of Q4 has in store for our portfolio and believe we have not yet seen what our companies are capable of." Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding. Media Contact: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. Jefim Gewiet (COO) 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

