Purus Marine, a maritime holding company that owns environmentally-advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, today announced an agreement to acquire two 180,000 cbm LNG Carriers ("LNGCs"). The vessels are expected to deliver in Q3 2024, directly into multi-year time charters with an energy major. The vessels were acquired in partnership with a leading ship manager, who will provide technical and commercial services for the vessels.

"By using the latest generation of engine and energy saving device technologies, the LNGCs are expected to be best-in-class in environmental performance," said Julian Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Purus Marine.

"This acquisition diversifies our fleet and allows us to further support the maritime industry's transition to a lower-carbon future," said Svein Engh, Senior Advisor and a Board Member of Purus Marine.

About Purus Marine

Purus Marine is a maritime holding company that owns environmentally-advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, contracted long-term to high quality end-users. The Company serves a wide variety of maritime sectors, including the industrial shipping, short-sea, ferry, offshore wind and environmental remediation sectors. Purus Marine is committed to supporting the maritime industry's transition to a zero-carbon and sustainable future by owning vessels and infrastructure equipment that reduce carbon emissions and ocean pollution. Its climate target is for its fleet to achieve net zero-emissions within the 2030 decade. For more information visit www.purusmarine.com

