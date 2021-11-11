** Turn-key solution for companies developing Smart City AI vision systems **

** Enables developers to rapidly train AIs with synthetic data on novel use-cases including pedestrian and traffic management **

Mindtech Global, developer of the world's leading end-to-end synthetic data creation platform for training AI vision systems has released a new application pack for companies developing Smart City solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005471/en/

Mindtech's Smart City application pack features automated traffic and pedestrian crossing, to enable rapid creation of large synthetic data sets (Photo: Business Wire)

Mindtech's Chameleon platform has been specifically designed to create synthetic training data to help computers see, understand and predict human-to-human and human-to-world interactions - essential for next-generation Smart City applications.

Real-world data is scarce, time consuming to annotate and brings with it complex challenges around data provenance. Chameleon's 'no-code', 'self-serve' platform allows for the creation of high-quality, precisely annotated and privacy-compliant synthetic data more than 50 times faster than sourcing and annotating 'real-world' data.

Using Chameleon, customers can quickly build unlimited scenes and scenarios using photo-realistic smart 3D models. The platform is modular with market application packs available including scenes, assets and sophisticated automated behaviors relevant to each market.

Chameleon's new Smart City pack is ideal for the rapid development of AI vision systems focused around pedestrian and cyclist safety, traffic management, public transport and crowd management. It also includes a range of common 3D environment models, a diverse choice of weather conditions, pedestrian crossings and a sophisticated traffic simulator.

Watch a video of the Smart City application pack in action here: https://vimeo.com/showcase/mindtechsmartcity

The pack also leverages the Chameleon's latest features including generators to create pseudo-random asset sequences at run-time for activities such as pedestrians queuing or cars entering a carpark, attractors to change the default behavior of an asset and skeleton keypoints to allow for gesture and action analysis.

Steve Harris, CEO at Mindtech said, "Smarter Cities can the places we live and work safer, greener and more sustainable. But that will require intelligent vision systems, trained on large volumes of precisely-annotated, high quality and privacy-compliant data. Chameleon's new Smart City application pack allows developers to solve data scarcity with self-serve synthetic data and rapidly address this growing market with innovative AI solutions that better understand the way humans interact with each other and the world around them

Editor's Notes

Mindtech Global www.mindtech.global

Mindtech Global is the developer of the world's leading end-to-end 'synthetic' data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems. The company's Chameleon platform is a step change in the way AI vision systems are trained, helping computers understand and predict human interactions in applications ranging across retail, smart home, healthcare and smart city.

Mindtech is headquartered in the UK, with operations across the US and Far East and is funded by investors including Mercia, Deeptech Labs and In-Q-Tel.

Interviews, media images and demos available on request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005471/en/

Contacts:

Cat Lenheim, cat@thoughtldr.com

+44 203 417 0717 +44 7511 117587