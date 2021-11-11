EQS Group Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Fabasoft AG
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Überblick
1. Emittent: Fabasoft AG
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
As a 100% subsidiary of Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FB Beteiligungen GmbH held 490,286 no-par value shares (4.46%) of the Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407). Due to the merger of FB Beteiligungen GmbH with Fabasoft AG, the 490,286 no-par value shares were transferred to Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung ipso iure by way of a passing-through of shares (passing on of shares) as compensation for the merger in compliance with § 224 (3) and § 225a (3) No.3 AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act).
Eferding am 11.11.2021
11.11.2021
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Österreich
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS Group News-Service
1248347 11.11.2021