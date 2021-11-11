EQS Group Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Fabasoft AG

Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



11.11.2021 / 13:20

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018



Eferding, 11.11.2021 Überblick

O Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt. 1. Emittent: Fabasoft AG

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung

Sitz: Linz

Staat: Österreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre:

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 10.11.2021



6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung 42,90 % 0,00 % 42,90 % 11 000 000 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar) 42,90 % 42,90 %

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000785407 4 718 514 42,90 % Subsumme A 4 718 514 42,90 % B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1 B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

X Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

O Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: 9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Die FB Beteiligungen GmbH, als 100%ige Tochter der Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, hielt 490.286 Stück Aktien (4,46%) an der Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407). Durch Verschmelzung der FB Beteiligungen GmbH auf die Fabasoft AG wurden die 490.286 Stück Aktien im Wege der Durchschleusung der Aktien (Anteilsauskehr) zur Abfindung der Verschmelzung gemäß § 224 Abs. 3 und § 225a Abs. 3 Z 3 AktG ipso iure an die Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung weiterübertragen. As a 100% subsidiary of Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FB Beteiligungen GmbH held 490,286 no-par value shares (4.46%) of the Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407). Due to the merger of FB Beteiligungen GmbH with Fabasoft AG, the 490,286 no-par value shares were transferred to Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung ipso iure by way of a passing-through of shares (passing on of shares) as compensation for the merger in compliance with § 224 (3) and § 225a (3) No.3 AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act). Eferding am 11.11.2021

11.11.2021

