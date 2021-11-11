DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom announces 100% consolidation of RTC-IT

Rostelecom announces 100% consolidation of RTC-IT

Moscow, Russia - November 11, 2021 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's largest integrated digital company, today announces the consolidation of a 100% stake in Rostelecom Information Technologies (RTC-IT) via the acquisition of a 49.9% stake from minority shareholders. RTC-IT is the flagship asset of the Data Storage Center LLC (RTC Data Centers) which comprises Rostelecom's data centers and cloud assets. The deal value was RUB 4.5 billion.

Rostelecom Information Technologies (RTC-IT) provides a wide range of customised services to business and state clients, and operates under the 'IT As A Service' model. The 2021 revenue is expected to reach RUB 12 billion with OIBDA of around 30% and net debt of 1.4 Net Debt/OIBDA.

Pavel Kaplunov, CEO of RTK-DC commented: "We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of the remaining minority stake in RTC-IT at a substantially lower valuation than the market price of similar publicly listed data center and cloud services providers.

The consolidation of 100% of RTC-IT as one of the key assets in the Rostelecom Data Centers portfolio, will contribute to greater operational and corporate flexibility, while Rostelecom's data center and cloud business shapes up for an IPO".

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country.

Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.5 mln users, it has more than 10.9 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.3 mln of which are subscribed to IPTV. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with the industry leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The joint mobile subscriber base is over 46.6 mln users.

Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.

During the 9M 2021, the Group generated RUB 411.8 bln of revenues, RUB 169.7 bln of OIBDA (41.2% of revenue) and RUB 31.4 bln of net income.

The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA.

