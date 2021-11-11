Company to Showcase its InMotion Robotic Therapy Systems at the World's Largest Medical Industry Event

BIONIK Laboratories Corp. (OTCQB: BNKL) ("BIONIK" or the "Company"), a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and assistive technology solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home, today announced its participation in the MEDICA Trade Show in Dusseldorf, Germany from November 15-18, 2021. MEDICA, the world forum for the medical industry, brings together leaders in medical technologies and equipment. BIONIK will have a booth located at 4H46 Hall 4 Physiotherapy and Orthopedics to showcase its InMotion Robotic Therapy Systems.

At MEDICA, the Company will highlight InMotion's ability to deliver intensive therapy to help patients regain motor function following a stroke and other neurological conditions or injuries. InMotion therapy guides the patient through specific tasks, aiming to improve motor control of the arm and hand by increasing strength, range of motion and coordination, and assisting with the provision of efficient, effective and intensive sensorimotor therapy. While attending the conference, BIONIK will focus on expanding and strengthening global distribution partners for InMotion, specifically within Europe.

"MEDICA is the world's largest medical industry event, attended by thousands of potential buyers of innovative medical technologies. Our presence at MEDICA gives us the opportunity to showcase our industry-leading solutions in front of a global audience of health professionals who can utilize InMotion therapy systems within their organizations," said Richard Russo, Jr., Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of BIONIK. "We look forward to the opportunity to network with the global healthcare technology community, and to further showcase how our solutions provide more optimal patient outcomes while also impacting the bottom line of the healthcare facility where it is in use."

InMotion Robots were developed according to the principles of motor learning and neuro-plasticity, using AI and measuring 200 times a second the position, the speed and the acceleration of the upper limb. Over the last year, BIONIK has seen a 72 percent increase in patient sessions on its robotic devices. The results center around the Company's emphasis on technology adoption with its partner facilities to ensure successful utilization and patient results. Through patient data securely collected from the Company's cloud-based data analytics solution, InMotion Connect, and its approach to hands-on training with clinical staff, BIONIK's partners establish a long-term partnership to continue to improve the lives of patients. The InMotion robotic therapy systems are used regularly in more than 15 countries to help stroke survivors and those with other neurological conditions regain movement by training shoulder protraction/retraction, flexion/extension, abduction/adduction, internal/external rotation and elbow flexion/extension. To learn more, please visit www.bioniklabs.com.

About BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

BIONIK Laboratories is a robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The Company has a portfolio of products focused on upper and lower extremity rehabilitation for stroke and other mobility-impaired patients, including three products on the market and three products in varying stages of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

