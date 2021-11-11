CP Kelco Launches New, Dual-Function Gellan Gum Solution for Formulating Dairy Alternative Beverages

Innovative, fermentation-derived ingredient can serve as locust bean gum alternative and enable simpler product label

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredients, announced today the launch of KELCOGEL DFA Gellan Gum, a single-ingredient, dual-function solution for formulating plant-based, dairy alternative beverages.

Most dairy alternative beverage brands fortify their product with extra protein, calcium and vitamins, requiring help to ensure the micronutrients stay evenly suspended. In addition, these beverages often include locust bean gum as an additional texturizing ingredient to provide the viscosity and mouthfeel that consumers expect. KELCOGEL DFA Gellan Gum, CP Kelco's latest innovation in the gellan gum product line, can help deliver both the desired suspension and mouthfeel, enabling product developers to simplify their ingredient list.

"As consumer demand for plant-based dairy alternative beverages continues to boom, locust bean gum supply and pricing have been volatile globally. Our new KELCOGEL DFA Gellan Gum serves as a proven alternative solution to replace or reduce locust bean gum in plant-based beverage formulations," said Shaw Gilmer, Sr. Director, Biogums Strategic Platform at CP Kelco. "With our newest gellan gum grade, developers can deliver a simpler product label and potentially reduce their total cost in use without compromising on quality. It's a win-win for both the dairy alternative drink producer and consumers."

While KELCOGEL DFA Gellan Gum is the latest addition to the CP Kelco portfolio, the company's dairy alternative beverage ingredient development and innovation started many years ago. CP Kelco offers a range of nature-based solutions: NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber is a food ingredient that enhances body and mouthfeel and provides partial suspension; GENU Pectin and GENU Carrageenan provide protein protection; and other KELCOGEL Gellan Gum products provide excellent suspension with low impact on viscosity for plant-based beverages. CP Kelco works with manufacturers around the world to help them create the mouthfeel, taste and texture that consumers are seeking.

As a leading nature-based stabilizer solution for dairy alternative beverages, KELCOGEL Gellan Gum was first discovered by CP Kelco more than 40 years ago as a bacterial culture in a lily pond. Today, gellan gum is produced via fermentation and it keeps advancing in technological innovation.

