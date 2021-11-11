MediCapital Rent, the world's leading medical equipment solutions provider for clinical trials, today announced the company will begin operating under a new name, Emsere.

"MediRent was formed more than 25 years ago to provide medical equipment and services to simplify the clinical trial process," said Emsere CEO John Blank. "From our start as MediRent and then as MediCapital Rent, our new name Emsere reflects the evolution of our services and signifies our growth, expansion and the next generation of our company. Our innovation and excellence in equipment solutions provide our customers a worry-free, start-to-finish clinical trial experience. Along with our name, our new company tagline, "Fully Equipped," succinctly defines how Emsere is more than a mere equipment supplier and speaks to the comprehensive equipment and service solutions we routinely provide our customers."

With offices in the Netherlands and in the United States, Emsere understands the needs of a clinical trial and delivers clinical trial equipment solutions to ensure their customers a full-service equipment experience. Emsere provides customers with proactive trial equipment solutions and manages those solutions with a single point of contact for all questions and support. Their global coverage with customs clearance and personalized study tracking of budget, inventory and delivery details provide exceptional, personalized service from study startup to study completion and all phases in between. Emsere's equipment, supplies and software solutions extend to thousands of products, a rental fleet with over ten thousand devices and serving over 9,000 investigator sites to customers all over the world.

For more information about Emsere and their full range of capabilities, visit the company's new, more user-friendly website at emsere.com.

About Emsere

Emsere is the world's leading medical equipment solutions provider for clinical trials and delivers full- service, global logistics to suit study-specific needs. Founded in the Netherlands and formerly known as both MediRent and MediCapital Rent, Emsere leverages over 25 years of expertise and in-depth knowledge of the clinical trial process to provide customers a worry-free clinical trial equipment experience. By working closely with customers understanding their study protocol challenges and guiding them to avoid potential pitfalls our equipment, supplies, software and support help simplify the provisioning process. With thorough knowledge of international logistics and offices in the United States and Europe, Emsere delivers the solutions that help customers succeed wherever and whenever they need them on time and on budget. From study startup to completion and all phases in between, Emsere delivers peace of mind. For a worry-free clinical trial equipment experience, all customers need to do is simply "Emsere it." For more information, visit emsere.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005331/en/

Contacts:

Jane Byram

SCORR Marketing

512-626-2758

jane@scorrmarketing.com