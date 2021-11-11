Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Rallybio will also host one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing through the Events and Presentations section of Rallybio's website at www.rallybio.com, beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

About Rallybio

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders. The Company's mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut's Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com

