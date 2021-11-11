Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, ViewTrak Technologies Inc. (ViewTrak) has successfully commercialized three of its newest modules, the Attributes Module, TV Module and Competition Module (July 7, 2020 Press Release) to its customers across North America. These modules allow ViewTrak customers to modernize their ring and transition away from older LED audience display boards to TV screens that display all the attributes of the animals they are selling.

"After several months of testing in auction markets, we continue to improve these modules adding new features such as the "One Time Attribute" allowing the auction clerk to quickly add an attribute, such as an animal enters the sales in the ring. It's this constant improvement and feedback from our customers that has been a leading driver of sales," says Lee Irvine, General Manager of ViewTrak.

ViewTrak customers have also found value in the new modules. "Our job is to get our customers the most money possible for their animals which means we need to ensure that our buyers know what attributes those animals carry and ViewTrak's modules has made it easy for us to do that," says Brian Danard from Calgary Stockyards Strathmore. Mark Daines from Innisfail Auction Market commented that "Seller's love it, buyers love it and it increase the value we bring to our customers, so everybody wins!"

"If we are truly going to support the price discovery method of selling animals, we need to make sure our customers have innovative tools to do that. These modules are the first step towards our philosophy of supporting price discovery through Innovation and have been part of our success over this last year," says Lee Irvine. ViewTrak is one of the leading providers of Livestock Auction Market Software in North America with its systems in over 400 locations.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader in brand promise assurance, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @BIXSCdn, LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

