Cutting-edge carbon accounting software will ensure 100 percent of JPMorgan Chase's electricity consumption is matched in real-time to renewable generation

ClearTrace, a leading energy-tracking and carbon accounting software company, today announced a collaboration with EDF and JPMorgan Chase to ensure that 100% of the electricity consumed by JPMorgan Chase's UK offices operations are matched in real-time with renewable energy. As part of the deal, EDF, Britain's largest producer of zero-carbon electricity, will match JPMorgan Chase's electricity consumption with renewable generation on a 24/7 basis, through source-specific access to EDF's 8 TWh of Power Purchase Agreement portfolio.

Energy production and consumption will be monitored using blockchain-based energy-tracking technology from ClearTrace to ensure that the electricity consumed is matched digitally, on a half-hourly basis, to renewable generation. This platform will provide an accurate, real-time view into JPMorgan Chase's carbon footprint enabling auditable, around-the-clock monitoring of energy generation and consumption.

EDF will provide JPMorgan Chase with enough renewable electricity each year to power more than 3 million square feet of offices across the UK, which is the equivalent of powering nearly 33,000 households in the UK. This groundbreaking collaboration will be a model for large businesses looking to decarbonize their electricity supply and significantly improve their carbon footprint through carbon accounting.

"We are delighted to be partnering with JPMC and EDF to deliver half-hourly load-matching of consumption and generation data," said Lincoln Payton, CEO of ClearTrace. "More and more leading-edge businesses are seeking detailed data and real-time tracking to help them shrink their carbon footprint and prove their progress we are committed to supporting this transition, helping businesses like JPMC to be more accountable, efficient, and transparent in their energy usage."

"Thanks to our strength and expertise in renewable PPAs and supply, we have delivered an innovative, tailored solution for JPMorgan Chase," said Raghav Singh, Head of Large Business at EDF. "Zero carbon electricity will be essential for British businesses to achieve Net Zero and we are proud to be supporting our customers on their journeys, delivering solutions that meet their diverse requirements."

This announcement is part of JPMorgan Chase's commitment to maintain carbon-neutral operations annually and source renewable energy for 100% of global power needs. The UK-based project is the second agreement between ClearTrace and JPMorgan Chase. In 2020, ClearTrace announced plans to offer a carbon accounting solution in partnership with Brookfield Renewable to provide 24/7 renewable energy generation to JPMorgan Chase's New York operations.

About ClearTrace

ClearTrace is a leading energy, data, and technology company streaming secure energy data to the world of energy management, ESG reporting, and corporate sustainability. ClearTrace's digital assets represent the purest form of proof and immutability for the real-world impact of energy generation. ClearTrace allows companies to stand behind their claims of carbon reductions, sustainability, and renewable energy to prevent greenwashing and provide a source of truth for corporate decarbonization. For more information, please visit cleartrace.io or contact info@cleartrace.io.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About EDF

EDF is helping Britain achieve Net Zero by leading the transition to a cleaner, low emission electric future and tackling climate change. We are Britain's biggest generator of zero carbon electricity from our eight nuclear power stations and more than thirty wind farms meeting around one-fifth of the country's demand. In addition to being one of the largest suppliers to British homes and businesses, we're a leading supplier of innovative energy solutions that are helping our customers become more energy efficient and independent. We continue to invest in the UK's low carbon energy infrastructure, constructing the first new nuclear power station in a generation at Hinkley Point C, leading the development of plans for Sizewell C in Suffolk, and construction, planning and development across a range of technologies including onshore and offshore wind, solar and battery storage.

EDF is part of EDF Group, the world's biggest electricity generator. In the UK we employ around 11,000 people.

