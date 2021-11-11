StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences and Teen Cancer America Join Forces to Help Improve Outcomes for Adolescents and Young Adults with Cancer

Activities will include a national educational awareness campaign, health economics research, and clinical studies aimed at earlier detection of testicular, brain, and colorectal cancers

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced its support for Teen Cancer America ("TCA") to improve detection and treatment of cancer in adolescents and young adults.

In 2021, an estimated 88,000 adolescents and young adults ages 15-39 years will be diagnosed with cancer, and more than 9,000 will die from the disease.1 The earlier cancer is detected, the better a person's chance of survival. However, several cancers are often diagnosed at a more advanced stage in adolescents and young adults.2 This is due to a number of reasons, including delays in diagnosis due to the rarity of cancer in this age group and higher prevalence of aggressive disease.2 They also have a high risk of long-term and later effects, including infertility and future cancers.2

Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America is a national non-profit that develops and funds specialized facilities and services for adolescents and young adults with cancer. TCA partners with hospitals throughout the U.S. to develop specialized, teen-friendly facilities and services. The organization also develops standards for age-targeted care, improves collaboration between pediatric and adult specialists, and enables research to improve outcomes and survival for young people.

StageZero Life Sciences is a healthcare company dedicated to improving quality of life through proven technology and personalized care plans. StageZero helps reduce the risk of developing cancer and other chronic diseases by delivering early detection and intervention solutions, allowing people impacted by cancer to take control of their health. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer.

"Our core mission is to develop specialist programs and facilities for young people with cancer in hospitals throughout the U.S. and to advocate for investment in research that will improve their experience, outcomes, and chances of survival. Tragically, late diagnosis and misdiagnosis are more common in young people than other age groups and we are dedicated to supporting any initiative that will change that narrative. The fact that a company like StageZero is particularly interested in the early detection of the rare cancers that affect young people and is supportive of our mission is vitally important to our cause," said Simon Davies, Executive Director of Teen Cancer America. "This can help us to significantly increase awareness around adolescent and young adult cancer and the challenges that these patients face, while also working to improve the testing, detection, and treatment that could save these young lives."

StageZero and TCA plan several initiatives, including:

A combined educational campaign aimed at generating awareness around the challenges faced by adolescents and young adults with cancer and the need to improve screening and treatment.

Dissemination of TCA's soon to be published health economic research that reveals the true cost of cancer for young people, health systems, and society.

Stage Zero's clinical studies to validate their Aristotle® technology in the early detection of testicular, brain, and colorectal cancers in adolescents and young adults.

"Too often, cancer is not found in adolescents and young adults until it is in the later stages of the disease, when it may be very difficult to treat. That is devastating for young patients and their families," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "We are honored to join forces with Teen Cancer America to highlight the unique challenges faced by adolescents and young adults with cancer and to spearhead research to help find cancer earlier and improve outcomes. We're excited to work together to create a healthier future society and help create a better future for America's youth."

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

About Teen Cancer America

Teen Cancer America helps hospitals and healthcare professionals bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by supporting hospitals and outpatient facilities in the development of specialized units and programs for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America's health systems. For more information, visit www.teencanceramerica.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Safety Information

The Aristotle®, ColonSentry®, and BreastSentry tests were developed, and their performance characteristics determined, by Stage Zero Life Sciences, Inc. They have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These tests are performed in a CLIA certified laboratory and are intended for clinical purposes. These tests must be ordered by and used only in consultation with a healthcare provider.

