Laval, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2021) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) (TSXV: ACST) ("Acasti" or the "Company"), today announced that management will present at the Q4 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on November 16-17, 2021.

Jan D'Alvise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acasti Pharma, is scheduled to present as follows:

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 16 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wf9K_2n0QoO3WVYfML50_g

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website here. Ms. D'Alvise will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

To register and for more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

For more information, please contact Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com.

About Acasti

Acasti is a late-stage specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti's novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery - all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

Acasti's three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti's lead clinical assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children, causing severe disability, and for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray, targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.

Acasti Contact:

Jan D'Alvise

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 450-686-4555

Email: info@acastipharma.com

www.acastipharma.com

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ACST@crescendo-ir.com

Media Contact :

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

Tel: 917-885-7378

Email: jabraham@jqapartners.com

