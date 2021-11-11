The two extra-large metal 3D printing systems will be operated by Printy, a division of the Pressburg Mint created to 3D print numismatic and investment coins, as well as other goods for customers within their newly launched 3D printing service

One of the machines will be dedicated to 3D printing Silver 925, a precious metal, with the other system printing parts from 316L stainless steel and other materials for customers

ExOne binder jet 3D printing will allow Pressburg Mint to offer progressive new design opportunities, such as 3D shaped coins, to the centuries-old tradition of minting that has been using essentially the same manufacturing technique from its inception 2500 year ago

The first of a series of ultrahigh-relief silver coins featuring a crowned lion with a mirror finish and blue diamonds will be on display at Formnext 2021 in Frankfurt, Germany

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that two of the first five X1 160Pro metal 3D printers sold have been purchased by the Pressburg Mint, Slovakia.

Two extra-large X1 160Pro metal 3D printing systems will be operated by Printy, a division of the Pressburg Mint of Slovakia, created to 3D print numismatic and investment coins, as well as other goods for customers within their newly launched 3D printing service. The first of a series of ultrahigh-relief silver coins featuring a crowned lion with a mirror finish and blue diamonds will be on display at Formnext 2021 in Frankfurt, Germany, from Nov. 16-19.

The Pressburg Mint is a modern private company that is reviving the minting history of the capital city of Slovakia Bratislava, which received the right of coinage in 1430 and once minted coins for the Holy Roman Empire and the Austro-Hungarian empire. Although the historical mint ceased its activities in the 18th century, the right of coinage was never abolished. Pressburg Mint was created to continue this rich tradition.

"Our two X1 160Pro systems will allow us to take our designs to the next level with full production scale metal 3D printing in Central Europe," said Radoslav Behul, CEO of Printy at the Pressburg Mint. He credits ExOne with helping Printy develop Silver 925 for binder jet 3D printing and noted that high-relief coins are difficult to execute with traditional techniques, making them highly valued by collectors.

The first of Printy's series of limited edition high-relief crowned lion coins in silver will be on display at Formnext 2021 in Hall 12.0, Booth A133. Printy will also have binder jet 3D printed parts on display in ExOne's booth in Hall 12.0, booth D69.

