Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, is pleased to announce its strong presence at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting, a digital conference, Nov. 12-15, 2021, with FibroScan-based solutions referenced in 19 oral presentations and 180 poster presentations. They include new results demonstrating the clinical usefulness of liver and spleen stiffness measurement by VCTE as well as CAP but also further confirm the performances of Fast, Agile 3+, Agile 4 and FibroMeter VCTE scores in many different settings.

"Non-invasive FibroScan is an innovative technology that advances efforts to halt the progression of fatty liver disease (FLD) and empowers healthcare providers with an accurate, point-of-care tool to measure liver fat and stiffness," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "Our technology solutions serve as the cornerstone of non-invasive tests for the future of liver disease management-across the liver care continuum and all population groups. With better assessment tools in primary care, unnecessary specialist referrals and more invasive and expensive diagnostic testing can be reduced."

FLD includes nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the accumulation of liver fat in people who drink little or no alcohol, and its more severe form nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

NAFLD is often present as a comorbidity in patients with Type 2 diabetes. The mutual interrelationship between these conditions shows that Type 2 diabetes can exacerbate NAFLD by promoting progression to NASH, often leading to fibrosis and cirrhosis, while NAFLD causes the natural course of diabetic complications to worsen in Type 2 diabetes patients.

NAFLD affects about 25% of people in the world. As the rates of obesity, Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol rise, so does the rate of NAFLD. FibroScan is acknowledged worldwide and validated by over 3,000 peer reviewed publications and 140 international guidelines across 100+ countries.

Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens North America, says, "This important conference allows us to showcase FibroScan as a valuable innovation that can improve care and reduce costs for managing chronic liver conditions. The expanding body of data supports FibroScan as an early assessment and monitoring tool that can mitigate the risk that patients will develop more serious conditions like fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 3,000 peer reviewed publications and 140 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan available in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

