SPYR, Inc.: SPYR Technologies Welcomes Trang Nguyen, CPA as Principal Financial Officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar Smart Home and Connected Car markets, announced that it has appointed Trang Nguyen, CPA as Principal Financial Officer.

Ms. Nguyen joins the SPYR team following the resignation of the Company's CFO, Barry Loveless. In this new role, Nguyen will perform the Company's internal accounting and financial-compliance related functions.

"We are excited to have Ms. Nguyen join the SPYR management team. Her experience in working with large companies in a multitude of industries, combined with her extensive reporting, procedural and auditing experience will be an invaluable asset. We also want to thank Barry for his years of dedicated service and wish him much success in the future," said James R. Thompson, SPYR CEO & President.

Ms. Nguyen commented, "I look forward to helping SPYR accomplish its objectives and aligning our financial, reporting, and compliance strategy to best grow the company and increase shareholder value."

Ms. Nguyen holds a Bachelor of Art, in Business Economics with a Minor in Accounting, from the University of California. She is a certified public accountant (inactive license), and recently served as the Financial Reporting Manager for Del Taco, where she was responsible for the preparation and filing of periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), establishing and maintaining internal controls and procedures, and enhancing accounting business processes.

Prior to Del Taco, Ms. Nguyen was Accounting Manager for Pinnacle Tax Accounting in Los Angeles, where she performed numerous duties and worked closely with six SEC filing companies and twenty private companies.

Previously, Ms. Nguyen was part of Ernst &Young, LLP's audit team in Los Angeles, where she worked with major enterprise accounts such as Hilton Hotels Corp., Ryland Mortgage Co., Endeavor Agency, Spyglass Entertainment, Farmer Bros., and Tennis Channel.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products. Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

Investor Relations Contact:

(303) 991-8000

contact@spyr.com

SOURCE: SPYR, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672307/SPYR-Technologies-Welcomes-Trang-Nguyen-CPA-as-Principal-Financial-Officer