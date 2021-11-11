airSlate Partners with Souqh to Improve Electronic Signature for Real Estate and Home Services Markets

signNow by airSlate supports each step of the home journey with intuitive, secure eSignature workflows

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / airSlate , a leader in document workflow automation solutions, announced today it has partnered with Souqh , Canada's real estate and home services marketplace. With the new integration, Souqh users can access airSlate's award-winning electronic signature solution, signNow , to securely sign contracts and documents anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

"The heightened demand across the housing market shows a growing need for digital resources that are secure and easy to use," said Scott Owen , Vice President, Business Development and Channel, airSlate. "With signNow chosen as Souqh's preferred eSignature solution, we look forward to further supporting each step of the home buying and selling journeys."

The signNow partnership benefits a wide network of providers across each step of the real estate transaction journey. It enables homeowners, buyers and sellers the ability to search, connect and transact with trusted service providers, from realtors to mortgage brokers, lawyers, property inspectors, general contractors, movers and more. With signNow, Souqh users can now electronically manage and monitor document signing processes from start to finish with its all-in-one digital platform. signNow complies with industry-leading security standards to ensure documents are signed, shared, and stored with multiple levels of protection.

"eSignatures are a critical component in accelerating digital transformation across the real estate and home services industry," said Ahmer Rafiq, Co-Founder of Souqh . "This partnership with signNow delivers an integrated eSignature experience and a streamlined journey for everyone involved in the transaction - all on one digital platform."

For more information on airSlate, visit www.airslate.com

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, signNow , pdfFiller , airSlate , and US Legal Forms , empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

?About Souqh

Souqh is Canada's real estate and home services marketplace, bringing together homeowners and trusted service providers to simplify the home buying and ownership journey. Souqh provides an end-to-end solution, including eSignatures, streamlined document management, easy communication, eCommerce, marketing, and many other features - all in one secure, digital platform.

