Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2021) - Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Quebec Silica" or the "Company") announces that a site reconnaissance has been completed on the Company's flagship Charlevoix Silica Project. The site visit was conducted by Marc Richer-Lafleche, a professor of the Institut National de Recherche Scientifique (INRS), and environmental technician Patrick Mathieu.

About Marc Richer-Lafleche

Professor Richer-Lafleche is the Scientific Head of the Applied Geoscience Laboratory at the INRS. His research is mainly based on geophysical and geochemical studies, and covers a wide range of applications from mining geophysics to marine geoscience and even archaeology.

About Patrick Mathieu

Mr. Mathieu, is a Quebec-based environmental specialist with 23 years of experience in the assessment of wildlife habitat and water resources, as well as an experienced heavy machinery operator.

About the Applied Geoscience Laboratory at the INRS

The Applied Geoscience Laboratory conducts geophysical studies for mineral, oil and gas exploration, geotechnics, and archaeology. The research facility has the required equipment and expertise for geoelectrical tomography, electromagnetic induction, gravity, radiometric, aquatic, magnetrometry, and audiomagetotelluric surveys, as well as field logistics.

About the INRS

INRS plays an active role in the Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. Engaged to its community, INRS contributes to the development of society through scientific research by keeping abreast of current needs and issues that are transformative.

The INRS is ranked first in Quebec and Canada for research intensity.

About Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Quebec Silica is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with an emphasis on the Charlevoix Silica Property located near Clermont, Quebec, Canada.

Additional information on Quebec Silica. is available at www.quebecsilica.com.

