AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced the appointment of two senior underwriters to its US Excess and Surplus (E&S) Property team, effective immediately.

Chelsea McIntyre and Nicholas Crowder join as Vice Presidents and will develop and build the AXIS E&S Property book in the West Coast and Chicago regions, respectively.

Michael Carr,Head of E&S Property for AXIS Insurance, said, "Chelsea and Nicholas each bring proven technical underwriting skills and an established ability to cultivate mutually beneficial broker relationships. We are delighted to welcome them to the team and believe they will be strong contributors as we continue to grow our E&S business."

Ms. McIntyre brings nearly a decade of insurance experience, joining from Westchester where she was an Assistant Vice President. She previously held underwriting roles at Golden Bear Insurance, Allied World and Ironshore. She is based in San Francisco and will report to Michael Worman, Senior Vice President, E&S Property.

Mr. Crowder joins AXIS from AmRisc, where he was Assistant Vice President. Prior to that he worked at Zurich and Allianz Global, and he brings almost a decade of E&S Property experience and five years of technical risk experience. He is based in Chicago and will report to Joe Pisoni, Senior Vice President, E&S Property.

