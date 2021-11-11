Trigon Metals, Inc.: Trigon Reports 8m of 6.56% Copper Extending Open Pit Mineralization, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent drilling has unexpectedly intercepted high-grade mineralization that has the potential to increase both the resource tonnes and deposit grade.

Geotechnical drill testing of the rock conditions around the planned open pits was completed to confirm rock stability for mine design purposes. Core from these holes, outside of the currently designed pit shells, the core in the holes showed visible mineralization and were sent to be assayed.

Four of the geotechnical holes contained significant amounts of copper, representing the potential for an increase of tonnage, of grade and of the life of the open mine.

Highlights of the drill results are as follows:

Hole (GTBH010): 8m intersection of 6.56% Cu which includes 5m of 9.15% Cu @ (66-74m).

Hole (GTBH010): 3m intersection of 1.36% Cu @(89-92m).

Hole (GTBH004): 2m intersections of 1.2% Cu @(57-59m) and 1.4 % Cu @(75-77m).

Hole (GTBH013): 4m intersection of 1.72% Cu which includes 2m of 3.3% Cu @(57-61m).

Hole (BH21-09): 2m intersection of 1.27% Cu @(52-54m).

The holes were completed in September and confirmed the ground stability conditions, this data has been used in the design of our planned open pits. Assays for the holes with visible mineralization have just been received.

Commenting, Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, said, "These results illustrate the additional potential of the Kombat Mine and represent only a fraction of the 30 kilometres of strike length within the Company's property.

About Kombat Mine

The Kombat Copper Project is the flagship project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licence areas covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Kombat Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of Copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for Lead and Zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the restart of the Kombat Mine, the results of the current drilling program, the mineralisation of the project, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Kombat Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

