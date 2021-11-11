Bioventix Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, confirms that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders.

These documents are available on the Company's website at www.bioventix.com.

The AGM will be held at Farnham Castle, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 0AG at 2.00 p.m. on 9 December 2021.

The Board continues to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and the advice from the Government on public gatherings. If the Government's guidance changes at any point prior to the AGM, such that shareholders are unable to attend in person, the Company will update shareholders through an announcement to the London Stock Exchange and on the Company's website. In light of this uncertainty, the Board strongly encourages shareholders to submit a proxy vote in advance of the AGM and to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy, rather than a named person who, if circumstances change, may not the able to attend the AGM.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc

Peter Harrison

Bruce Hiscock

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer Tel: 01252 728 001 finnCap Ltd

Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks

Alice Lane

Corporate Finance

ECM Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.